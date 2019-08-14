BAIN, Hunter James Gunn:
Passed away peacefully after short illness on August 9, 2019, at Christchurch Hospital, aged 84 years. Beloved husband of Jan and father of Nicola, Richard and Michelle (dec). Loving grandfather of Brodie, Tyler and Nat. At the family's request a private cremation has been held.
"We will miss you so much"
The family would like to sincerely thank everyone for their support. A memorial service for Hunter will be held on August 16, 2019, at 1.00pm, at the Sydenham Bowling Club.
Published in The Press on Aug. 14, 2019