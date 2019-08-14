Hunter BAIN

Guest Book
  • "Wonderful memories of happy fun-filled days at Boulder Bay..."
    - Max Robertson
  • "Hunter what great times we had together at Sydenham Bowling..."
  • "Hunter you are the man you started me playing lawn bowls..."
  • "goodbye old friend,Wednesday nights will never be the..."
  • "Fond memories of our childhood days at Boulder Bay."
    - Ann Greig (née Watson)
Death Notice

BAIN, Hunter James Gunn:
Passed away peacefully after short illness on August 9, 2019, at Christchurch Hospital, aged 84 years. Beloved husband of Jan and father of Nicola, Richard and Michelle (dec). Loving grandfather of Brodie, Tyler and Nat. At the family's request a private cremation has been held.
"We will miss you so much"
The family would like to sincerely thank everyone for their support. A memorial service for Hunter will be held on August 16, 2019, at 1.00pm, at the Sydenham Bowling Club.

logo
Published in The Press on Aug. 14, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.