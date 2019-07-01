GREER, Hughie
(Thomas Hugh):
Passed away peacefully surrounded by his family in ICU at Christchurch Hospital, on June 29, 2019, aged 78 years. Very dearly loved husband of Diana, father and father-in-law of Michael and Cheryl Greer, and Catherine and Sean Flanagan. Devoted Grandad of Thomas, Hamish and Riley. Loved brother of Julia, Gordon, Rosie, Ray and Glenys. Messages to the Greer family, c/- 19 London Street, Christchurch 8013. In lieu of flowers, donations in Hughie's name can be made to ICU, Christchurch Hospital, would be appreciated and can be made online at bit.ly/thgreer2606 A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at Christ the King Catholic Church, 90 Greers Road, Burnside, Christchurch, on Friday, July 5, 2019 at 10.30am.
Published in The Press from July 1 to July 3, 2019