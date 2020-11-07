WILKINSON, Hugh Graeme:
On October 30, 2020, aged 76 years. Hugh died peacefully at Nurse Maude Hospital. Lovingly remembered by his children, their partners and their children – Kirsty and Richard, Ava and George: Blair and William: Callum and Jaime, Fyfe: Sam and Audrey: Former husband of Elizabeth and Kay. Stepdad to Amy and Duncan. Brother and brother-in-law of David and Jennifer, and the late Geoffrey. Special thanks to the staff at Nurse Maude Hospital for their exceptional care of Hugh over the last few months. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Hugh Wilkinson, c/- 19 London Street, Richmond, Christchurch. In accordance with Hugh's wishes, a private cremation service has been held.
Published in The Press on Nov. 7, 2020