THOMSON,
Hugh Buchanan:
Died peacefully at Christchurch Public Hospital on November 14, 2019, aged 74 years. Loving husband and best friend of Carol. Loved father and father-in-law of Sharon and Paul Threadwell, Brendan and Natalie Thomson, Angela and Nick Penfold. Loving brother to Jean. Keen croquet player, good friend to many and a proud Scot to the end. Grandpa will be missed by his grandchildren. A private cremation will be held on Monday and a Memorial Service will be held at St Ninians Presbyterian Church, 5 Puriri Street, Riccarton, on Tuesday, November 19, at 2.00pm.
Published in The Press on Nov. 16, 2019