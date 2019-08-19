SMITH,

Hugh Alexander Mawson:

Peacefully at Hospice South Canterbury, on Saturday, August 17, 2019, aged 85 years. Loved soulmate of the late Elsie. Much loved father and father-in-law of Finlay, Catriona (Cate) and Andrew Gear, and Callum. Loved granddad and great-granddad of Shinai, Emmett, Charly, Aimee-Jane, Emma-Rose, Iyla-Jean, Ashley, Marley, Jasper, Nixie, and Chester. Loved son of the late Harold and Helen, loved brother of both the late Janet, and Andrew. Loved uncle of all his nephews and nieces, special friend of the Erskine family and a dear friend of many. Donations to Hospice South Canterbury and St John Ambulance would be appreciated and may be left at the service. A service for Hugh will be held in Betts Chapel, 33 North Street, Timaru, on Thursday, August 22, at 1.30pm, thereafter private cremation. Messages to the Smith Family, 33 Theodosia Street, Timaru 7910.Betts Funeral Services



