McELEVEY, Hugh:
Tricia, Mick, Kerry, Tony, Berny and families wish to give thanks to relatives, friends and neighbours who have supported them during this sad time. Also thanks to Frs Frank Kelly, Kevin Clark and Paulo Filoialii, the Sisters of Mercy, and Catholic Women's League. The many prayers, rosaries and masses said for Hugh have been a tribute to a loving, kind father, grandfather, great-grandfather and friend. Please accept this as gratitude for the kindness shown by so many.
May God Bless You All.
Published in The Press on Jan. 18, 2020