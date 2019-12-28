Guest Book View Sign Service Information John Rhind Funeral Directors 13-19 London St Christchurch , Canterbury 033799920 Death Notice



Passed away peacefully at Nurse Maude Hospital on Friday, December 27, 2019, aged 91. Cherished husband of the late Colleen. Much loved father and father-in-law of Tricia and Mike Radford, Mick and Rob (Aust), Kerry and Peg (Aust), Anthony (Aust), and Bernadette and Michael Sanders. Loved granddad of Jasmine (deceased), Jacob, Kate, Shane, Emma, Abbie, Erin, Claire, D'Arcy and Luca. Great granddad of Mikaylah, Marleah, Brooklyn, Ruby, Quinn, Isla, and Frankie.

Rest in Peace

Special thanks to the Palliative Care Team at Nurse Maude Hospital for their unfaltering care. Messages to the McElevey family, c/- 19 London Street, Christchurch 8013. In lieu of flowers donations to Nurse Maude would be appreciated and may be made online only via the Nurse Maude website.

Irish Blessing

May the road rise to

meet you,

May the wind be always

at your back,

May the rain fall soft

upon your fields,

And the sun shine soft

upon your face,

And until we meet again

May God hold you in the

palm of his hand

A Requiem Mass for Hugh will be celebrated details to beadvised in Wednesday's Press.







