McELEVEY, Hugh:
Passed away peacefully at Nurse Maude Hospital on Friday, December 27, 2019, aged 91. Cherished husband of the late Colleen. Much loved father and father-in-law of Tricia and Mike Radford, Mick and Rob (Aust), Kerry and Peg (Aust), Anthony (Aust), and Bernadette and Michael Sanders. Loved granddad of Jasmine (deceased), Jacob, Kate, Shane, Emma, Abbie, Erin, Claire, D'Arcy and Luca. Great granddad of Mikaylah, Marleah, Brooklyn, Ruby, Quinn, Isla, and Frankie.
Rest in Peace
Special thanks to the Palliative Care Team at Nurse Maude Hospital for their unfaltering care. Messages to the McElevey family, c/- 19 London Street, Christchurch 8013. In lieu of flowers donations to Nurse Maude would be appreciated and may be made online only via the Nurse Maude website.
Irish Blessing
May the road rise to
meet you,
May the wind be always
at your back,
May the rain fall soft
upon your fields,
And the sun shine soft
upon your face,
And until we meet again
May God hold you in the
palm of his hand
A Requiem Mass for Hugh will be celebrated details to beadvised in Wednesday's Press.
Published in The Press from Dec. 28, 2019 to Jan. 1, 2020