McCONCHIE, Hugh Gordon:
Reg. No. 817019, Sapper, Royal NZ Engineers. On June 20, 2019, peacefully at Bainlea House, Rangiora. Aged 87. Dearly loved husband of Monica. Dearly loved father and father-in-law of Glennis and Clive, Linda and Brad, Marie and Keran, Stewart and Trudy. Loved Grandad of Daniel and Dani, Jacinda, Michaela, Shaun, Christopher and Eva, Nicholas and Katherine, Kirsten, Brittany, Jordan, and Hannah. Great-Grandad of Summer, Richie, Amelia, and Leo. A special thank you to the staff at Bainlea House for their care of Hugh. A private service has been held. Messages to the McConchie family, c/- PO Box 35, Rangiora 7440.

Published in The Press on June 25, 2019
