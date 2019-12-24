MACDONALD,
Hugh Malcolm:
On December 21, 2019, peacefully, at Burlington Care Centre, aged 85 years. Dearly loved son of the late Alex and Ina Macdonald, loved brother and brother-in-law of Olive and Des Keehan, Margaret and Jack Inster, Cathleen (Sr Malcolm), Iain Macdonald and Angus Macdonald (all deceased). Loved and respected uncle of Kathy Graham, John and Beryl Keehan, Anne Wright, Maureen and George Stewart, Kevin and Janice Keehan, John and Caroline Inkster, Judith Inkster, Denise and Dale Johnston, Andrew and Amrapali Macdonald, Mark Macdonald and Corinne Smith, and Johanna Macdonald and Chris Andrews, and a loved great and great-great uncle to all of his nieces and nephews.
Rest in Peace.
Messages to the family of the late Hugh Macdonald, c/- 19 London Street, Richmond, Christchurch 8013. Hugh's Funeral Service will be held in the John Rhind Chapel, entry from London and Whitmore Streets, on Tuesday, January 7, 2020, at 11.00am, followed by Interment at Yaldhurst Cemetery, Buchanans Road, Yaldhurst.
Published in The Press on Dec. 24, 2019