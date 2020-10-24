GRAY, Hugh Colin:
On October 20, 2020, passed away surrounded by family at WesleyCare; aged 85. Much loved and respected Dad of Stephanie Piper and Robert Batt, Bronwyn and Paul Waghorn, Philip and Viv Gray. Dearly loved Grandad of Coralie, Andrea and Dale, Aidan, Amanda and Matt, Glen and Kelsey, Keegan, Liam and Hamish. Great-Grandad of Isaiah and Ezra, Harper, Levi and Roselia, Isabella and Gus. Life member of Canterbury Rugby Referees Association. Special thanks to the staff at WesleyCare for their loving care and compassion. At Hugh's request, a private family service and cremation has been held.
Published in The Press on Oct. 24, 2020