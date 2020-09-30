de GOUW,
Hubertus (Bertus/Bert):
Passed away peacefully at Christchurch Hospital on Monday, September 28, 2020, aged 74 years, after a short illness. Beloved husband of Johanna. Much loved father and father-in-law of Martin and Rhonda, Bart and Bronwen, Miranda and Scott. Dearly loved Opa of Ashleigh, Cameron, Brodie, Breanna, Bowen de Gouw, Damon, Lachlan and Zoe Noakes. Youngest brother of 5 surviving sisters in The Netherlands, Canada and New Zealand. Many thanks to the nurses and doctors of Christchurch Hospital, Dr. Domaine and the carers from Nurse Maude for all their loving care of our Bert. Messages to the de Gouw family c/- PO Box 7123, Sydenham, Christchurch 8240. A Requiem Mass for Hubertus will be Celebrated at St Patricks Catholic Church, 31 Gerald Street, Lincoln, on Friday, October 2, 2020, at 11.00am, followed by burial at Lincoln Cemetery. Refreshments to follow burial. A Rosary vigil will be held at Bertus' home, Tomorrow (Thursday) at 7.00pm.
Published in The Press on Sept. 30, 2020