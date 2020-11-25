Howard TURTON

  "On behalf of the late Peter & Fay we send our condolences..."
    - Jasmine
  "Thinking of you all and hoping that you find comfort in..."
Service Information
John Rhind Funeral Directors
13-19 London St
Christchurch, Canterbury
033799920
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Nov. 26, 2020
11:00 a.m.
our home
Death Notice

TURTON, Howard Reeves:
On November 22, 2020, at approximately 2.00am, our precious husband, father, Poppy and Poppy Poppy, Howard, floated away. Our hearts are broken, but he is now at peace and pain free. Dad passed quickly at home, with Lois his wife of 57 years by his side. Dad may be gone but his smell and presence are felt and will always be. Howard, Dad, we love you more than anything, float free until we meet again, rest easy, love Lois and family. Messages to the family of the late Howard Turton, c/- 19 London St, Christchurch 8013. A celebration of Howard's life will be held at our home, Tomorrow (Thursday), at 11.00am. If you need the address please contact the family, and please bring a chair and warm clothing.

Published in The Press on Nov. 25, 2020
