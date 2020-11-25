TURTON, Howard Reeves:
On November 22, 2020, at approximately 2.00am, our precious husband, father, Poppy and Poppy Poppy, Howard, floated away. Our hearts are broken, but he is now at peace and pain free. Dad passed quickly at home, with Lois his wife of 57 years by his side. Dad may be gone but his smell and presence are felt and will always be. Howard, Dad, we love you more than anything, float free until we meet again, rest easy, love Lois and family. Messages to the family of the late Howard Turton, c/- 19 London St, Christchurch 8013. A celebration of Howard's life will be held at our home, Tomorrow (Thursday), at 11.00am. If you need the address please contact the family, and please bring a chair and warm clothing.
Published in The Press on Nov. 25, 2020