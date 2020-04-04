LOVERIDGE,
Howard Spencer:
Passed away at his home on March 31, 2020, aged 71. Much loved father to Jason and Carmel, father-in-law to Caroline. Grandfather to Penelope, Daphne and Otto, and former husband to Jill. A special thank you to those friends who supported Howard, especially in the tennis community. Tennis was his life and we are so grateful he had that support. Messages for the Loveridge Family may be addressed to 19 London Street, Christchurch 8013, or email [email protected]
"Howard raised his last tennis racket still fit and keen to play, we will miss him both on
and off the court".
Given the circumstances we are unable to hold a service we will remember Howard, Dad, Grandad Howie in our hearts.
Published in The Press on Apr. 4, 2020