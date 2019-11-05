Howard LEWIS

Guest Book
  • "Deepest sympathy to Howard's family at the loss of your..."
    - Colleen Taurima
Service Information
G Barrell and Sons Simplicity Funerals
58 Coleridge Street Sydenham
Christchurch, Canterbury
033790196
Death Notice

LEWIS, Howard Finch:
Passed away peacefully on Sunday, November 3, 2019, at Christchurch Hospital. Loved and last brother of Dinal, Gwen and Eunice. Loved father of Alan, Ricki, Michelle and Rex, Hemi and Jan, Sharon and Shaun, Nathan and Lou, Laurie and Gerrard. Cherished grandfather and great-grandfather and whãngai grandad to many. Cherished by the many people in his life and community. Greatly loved by his fur babies. Howard is laying at 28a Fortune Street, Mairehau, everyone is welcome to come and be with Howard and the whãnau.


logo
Published in The Press on Nov. 5, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.