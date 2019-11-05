LEWIS, Howard Finch:
Passed away peacefully on Sunday, November 3, 2019, at Christchurch Hospital. Loved and last brother of Dinal, Gwen and Eunice. Loved father of Alan, Ricki, Michelle and Rex, Hemi and Jan, Sharon and Shaun, Nathan and Lou, Laurie and Gerrard. Cherished grandfather and great-grandfather and whãngai grandad to many. Cherished by the many people in his life and community. Greatly loved by his fur babies. Howard is laying at 28a Fortune Street, Mairehau, everyone is welcome to come and be with Howard and the whãnau.
Published in The Press on Nov. 5, 2019