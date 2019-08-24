DABINETT,
Howard Warren (Warren):
On August 21, 2019, suddenly but peacefully at home, aged 68 years. Dearly loved husband of Shirley, much loved father and father-in-law of Michelle and Jaycee, Chris and Usa, loved grandfather of Jessica, Joel; Jasmine, and Nilla; and great-grandfather of Ilah Rose. Loved step-father of Anita and Barry, Shane and Jo, and Grandad of Felix, and Tom. Loved brother and brother-in-law of Donald and Lesley, Janice and Steve, and Dennis (deceased) and Kay. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Howard Dabinett, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. At Warren's request a Private Cremation has taken place. A Celebration of Warren's life will be held at a later date.
Published in The Press on Aug. 24, 2019