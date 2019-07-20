BARNES, Howard:

On July 13, 2019, Howard passed peacefully surrounded by family and friends after many years of challenging cancer. Loved father of Jason and Raymond Barnes, step-dad to Lynda and Chris, former husband to Jennifer Mason (Hill) and Diane Barnes (Bickley), brother-in-law to Karen and Colin Eade. Beloved son, brother and uncle to the entire Barnes Family (ex Canterbury), grandfather and great-grandad to Lexi and Zac Erickson. Much cherished friend of Jenny and Ken King and much loved member of the entire King family. A supportive and loved friend to the people of Springfield and an active member of the Selwyn community whose presence will be sorely missed by all who knew him. At this time we would like to express our gratitude for the support and assistance received from the Christchurch Public Hospital, Ward 26, the teams at Palliative Care and Access New Zealand, who made his transition as comfortable as possible in his final days. In keeping with his wishes there will be an open celebration of Howard's life to be held at the King Family residence, 32 Devine Drive, Templeton, July 27, 1.00pm.



