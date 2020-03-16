Z L 3 W E
LONGSON,
Horace John Orme:
On March 14, 2020, peacefully at Elmswood Hospital, in his 102nd year. Dearly beloved husband of the late Brenda, much loved Dad of John and Trudy, Ruth and Perry Ingram, loved Poppa of Jackie, Scott, Todd and Kent; Matthew and Daniel, loved Great-Poppa of all his great-grandchildren.
Now at Home with
His Lord.
Special thanks to all the staff at Elmswood for their love and care of Horace. Communications c/- PO Box 7244, Christchurch 8240. The celebration of Horace's life will be held at St Martin's Church, 50 Lincoln Road, Spreydon, on Friday, March 20, 2020, at 2.00pm, followed by private cremation.
In the care of
Published in The Press from Mar. 16 to Mar. 18, 2020