OPIE, Hope Evelyn:
On Friday, June 12, 2020, at Anthony Wilding Hospital, passed away peacefully, in loving care, two weeks before her 97th birthday. Dearly loved and devoted wife of the late Trevor, treasured mother and mother-in-law of Neil and Kay, Kevin and Cheryn, Raeleen and Warren, Elizabeth and Paul, and Pam. Much loved nana of her 15 grandchildren and 27 great-grandchildren. Loved sister and sister-in-law of the late Frederick, the late Betty and Colin, the late Emma and Cecil, the late Lorna and Don, Noel and Dot, and the late David and Mary, the late Edith, the late Nowell and Geoff, the late Neroli, and the late Nola and Jim. Funeral details to be advised later.
Published in The Press on June 13, 2020