YEE, Hon Foon:
On Friday, April 24, 2020, passed away peacefully at Elms Court Life Care. Much loved husband of Hau Chu (Helen), loving and caring father and father-in-law of Teresa and Pete, Joanne and Neville, Edward and Misa, Gregory and Nicola, much loved Gung Gung of Timothy and Maddie, and Yeye of Hinano and Haruna. Special thanks to the staff who cared for Hon Foon at Elms Court Life Care. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Hon Yee, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. The Private Family Funeral Service for Hon Foon will be held in our Westpark Chapel, 467 Wairakei Road, Burnside, on Thursday, May 7, at 11.30am. A livestream of the service will be available upon request to the family. Flowers can be delivered to Lamb and Hayward, 467 Wairakei Road, Burnside, by Thursday morning.
Published in The Press on Apr. 29, 2020