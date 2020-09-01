GARTH, Hira Areata
Kathleen (Kathy) (formerly Vanbemmel) (nee Dench):
On August 29, 2020, passed away peacefully at The Oaks Rest Home and Village, aged 83 years. Dearly beloved wife of David, much loved mother of Mandy, and Allan (deceased), loved step-mother of Kym, and Glen, cherished Granny Kathy of Michael, Galvin, Kirsty, Stephanie, Kole, and Susan, loved great-grandmother of Hunter, Rhys, Kya, and Naomi.
"Forever in our hearts"
As a family we would like to thank the staff at The Oaks for all the support while Kathy was in their care. In lieu of flowers, donations to St John Ambulance would be appreciated and may be made at the service. A Service to Celebrate Kathy's life will be held in our Westpark Chapel, 467 Wairakei Road, Burnside on Friday, September 4, at 10.00am, thereafter private cremation.
Published in The Press on Sept. 1, 2020