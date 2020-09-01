Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Hira GARTH. View Sign Death Notice



Kathleen (Kathy) (formerly Vanbemmel) (nee Dench):

On August 29, 2020, passed away peacefully at The Oaks Rest Home and Village, aged 83 years. Dearly beloved wife of David, much loved mother of Mandy, and Allan (deceased), loved step-mother of Kym, and Glen, cherished Granny Kathy of Michael, Galvin, Kirsty, Stephanie, Kole, and Susan, loved great-grandmother of Hunter, Rhys, Kya, and Naomi.

"Forever in our hearts"

As a family we would like to thank the staff at The Oaks for all the support while Kathy was in their care. In lieu of flowers, donations to St John Ambulance would be appreciated and may be made at the service. A Service to Celebrate Kathy's life will be held in our Westpark Chapel, 467 Wairakei Road, Burnside on Friday, September 4, at 10.00am, thereafter private cremation.







GARTH, Hira AreataKathleen (Kathy) (formerly Vanbemmel) (nee Dench):On August 29, 2020, passed away peacefully at The Oaks Rest Home and Village, aged 83 years. Dearly beloved wife of David, much loved mother of Mandy, and Allan (deceased), loved step-mother of Kym, and Glen, cherished Granny Kathy of Michael, Galvin, Kirsty, Stephanie, Kole, and Susan, loved great-grandmother of Hunter, Rhys, Kya, and Naomi."Forever in our hearts"As a family we would like to thank the staff at The Oaks for all the support while Kathy was in their care. In lieu of flowers, donations to St John Ambulance would be appreciated and may be made at the service. A Service to Celebrate Kathy's life will be held in our Westpark Chapel, 467 Wairakei Road, Burnside on Friday, September 4, at 10.00am, thereafter private cremation. Published in The Press on Sept. 1, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for The Press Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Sympathy Flowers