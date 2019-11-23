KOENS, Hillegonda
Wilhelmina (Connie, Gon):
On November 16, 2019 at her home, Ngaio Marsh Village Rest Home, Christchurch, aged 89. Adored wife of the late Bart; loved and loving mother and mother-in-law of Connie Heath and Ross, John and Debbie Koens. Treasured Oma of Jonathan and Cherie Lynn, Taylor Heath and Niamh, Tom and Andrew Koens; and 'oude' Oma of Sophie and Katie Lynn. Lifelong best friend of Elisabeth Schaap; loved Auntie Gon; and friend to many. The last of seven Bloemendaal siblings, of Eindhoven, Netherlands. Sincere thanks for the care and kindness shown to Mum and our family by the staff at Ngaio Marsh over the past 10 years.
A lovely, smiley, gentle lady; lost to Alzheimer's
and now at peace.
A private cremation has been held. The family will host a remembrance afternoon tea on Saturday, December 7, 2.00pm at The Elms Quality Hotel, Papanui Road, Christchurch. Messages for the family: Connie, PO Box 325, Twizel 7944 or [email protected] and John, [email protected]
Published in The Press on Nov. 23, 2019