CORBET, Hildegard Gertrud
(nee Keller):
Passed away peacefully at Edith Cavell Lifecare, Sumner, on Saturday June 22, 2019. Hildegard was much loved by many friends and passed colleagues. Loved daughter of the late Maria and Otto Keller. Loved sister and sister-in-law of the late Dr Max Keller and Ilse Keller. Many thanks to the staff at Edith Cavell for all their loving care of Hildegard. A funeral service for Hildegard will be held at the JohnRhind Chapel, entry from London and Whitmore Streets, Richmond, on Thursday, June 27, 2019 at 1.00pm, followed by a private cremation.
Published in The Press on June 24, 2019