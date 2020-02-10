WANGLER, Hilda Maria:
Peacefully on February 7, 2020 at Essie Summers Retirement Village, aged 93 years. Dearly loved daughter of the late Marie and Fritz Wangler, much loved sister of the late Fred (Fritz), loved cousin of Stephanie Zeier, Roy Zeier and family, and all her many extended cousins; both in New Zealand and in Switzerland. Thank you to the staff at Essie Summers for their care of Hilda. A Celebration of Hilda's life will be held in the John Rhind Chapel, entrance from London and Whitmore Streets, Christchurch, on Wednesday, February 12, at 4.00pm.
Published in The Press on Feb. 10, 2020