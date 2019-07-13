Hilda LEE

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Hilda LEE.
Service Information
John Rhind Funeral Directors
13-19 London St
Christchurch, Canterbury
033799920
Death Notice

LEE, Hilda Frances:
On July 4, 2019, peacefully at Anthony Wilding Retirement Village, Christchurch, aged 93 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Morrie. Loving mother and mother in law of Diana and Ian Colhoun, and Alistair and Joanne Lee. Loved Nana of Nick and Natala, Tim and Kristy, Dannyel and Ethan and Joshua. Great Nana of Jacob, Oliver, Isaac, Felix and Frankie. Many thanks to the staff of Anthony Wilding Retirement Village for the love and care shown to Hilda. In accordance with Hilda's wishes, a private family funeral service has taken place.

logo
Published in The Press on July 13, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.