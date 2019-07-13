LEE, Hilda Frances:
On July 4, 2019, peacefully at Anthony Wilding Retirement Village, Christchurch, aged 93 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Morrie. Loving mother and mother in law of Diana and Ian Colhoun, and Alistair and Joanne Lee. Loved Nana of Nick and Natala, Tim and Kristy, Dannyel and Ethan and Joshua. Great Nana of Jacob, Oliver, Isaac, Felix and Frankie. Many thanks to the staff of Anthony Wilding Retirement Village for the love and care shown to Hilda. In accordance with Hilda's wishes, a private family funeral service has taken place.
Published in The Press on July 13, 2019