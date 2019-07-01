FINDLATER,
Hilda Kathleen (Kath):
Passed away peacefully at Grey Base Hospital surrounded by her loving family, on June 28, 2019. Dearly loved wife of the late Jim, loving mum and mother-in-law of Leonie, Brian and Jenny, Richard, Marie and David Read, and Sonja and Chy Doherty, loved nana and great-nana, loved sister and sister-in-law of the Bentley and Findlater families, and a loved aunty, cousin and friend. Messages to 146 Broadway, Reefton 7830. A Memorial Service to celebrate Kath's life will be held in the Reefton Union Church, Shiel Street, Reefton, on Thursday at 1.00pm. Kath will then be laid to rest with Jim at Burkes Creek Cemetery.
Published in The Press on July 1, 2019