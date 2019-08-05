RUSCOE, Hilary Joy:
On August 3, 2019, peacefully at Nurse Maude Hospice, aged 90 years. Loving wife of the late James (Jim). Treasured mother and mother-in-law to Susan, Michael and Flavia, and Stephen and Marina. Loving grandma to Natalie, Dominic, Madeleine, Balthazar and James. A special thanks to the staff at Nurse Maude for their love and care shown to Hilary for the past 2 years. Messages may be addressed to the Ruscoe family, PO Box 32100, Linwood, Christchurch 8147. In lieu of flowers, donations to Save The Children would be appreciated and can be made online at http://bit.ly/hjruscoe0308 A service to celebrate Hilary's life will be held in the John Rhind Chapel, entry from Whitmore and London Sts, Christchurch, on Wednesday, August 7, at 4.00pm.
Published in The Press on Aug. 5, 2019