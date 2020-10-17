Hilary PHILLIPS

PHILLIPS, Hilary:
Peacefully after a long fight with cancer, at Timaru on Sunday, October 11, 2020, aged 69 years. Dearly loved daughter of the late Vi and Allan. Loved sister and sister-in-law of Marlene and Barry (Australia), Allyson and Alan (Australia), Graeme and Karen, and aunt to her nieces and nephews. At Hilary's request, a private cremation was held in Timaru. In lieu of flowers, a donation to the South Canterbury Hospice would be gratefully appreciated. Messages for Hilary's family may be posted to the Phillips family, c/- Betts Funeral Services, PO Box 772, Timaru 7940.
Published in The Press on Oct. 17, 2020
