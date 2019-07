GIBBS, Hilary Margery:Peacefully on Tuesday, July 9, 2019, at Ngaio Marsh Retirement Village. Aged 82 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Vernon. Treasured mother and mother-in-law of Jim (deceased), Julian and Anne, Trevor and Kay, and Nicholas (deceased). Loved nan of Richard and Shauna, Lisa and Bob; Chris and Beth, Matt and Sarah, Tim and Laura; Tash, Josh and Zena. Loved great-nan of her 12 great-grandchildren. Dearly loved sister and sister-in-law of Howard and Rosemary. Loved aunty of her niece and nephews. Donations to the Neurology Department at Christchurch Hospital would be appreciated and may be made at the service. A Celebration of Hilary's life will be held at Northbrook Chapel and Rossburn Receptions, Spark Lane (off Northbrook Rd), Rangiora, on Monday, July 15, at 11.30am. Private thereafter.