GIBBS, Hilary Margery:
Peacefully on Tuesday, July 9, 2019, at Ngaio Marsh Retirement Village. Aged 82 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Vernon. Treasured mother and mother-in-law of Jim (deceased), Julian and Anne, Trevor and Kay, and Nicholas (deceased). Loved nan of Richard and Shauna, Lisa and Bob; Chris and Beth, Matt and Sarah, Tim and Laura; Tash, Josh and Zena. Loved great-nan of her 12 great-grandchildren. Dearly loved sister and sister-in-law of Howard and Rosemary. Loved aunty of her niece and nephews. Donations to the Neurology Department at Christchurch Hospital would be appreciated and may be made at the service. A Celebration of Hilary's life will be held at Northbrook Chapel and Rossburn Receptions, Spark Lane (off Northbrook Rd), Rangiora, on Monday, July 15, at 11.30am. Private thereafter.
Published in The Press from July 11 to July 13, 2019