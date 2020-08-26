Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Hilary BUCKLAND. View Sign Service Information Rosary 7:00 p.m. St Matthew's Catholic Church 108 Jeffreys Road Christchurch View Map Requiem Mass 1:30 p.m. St Matthew's Catholic Church 108 Jeffreys Road Christchurch View Map Death Notice



Passed away peacefully on Sunday, August 23, 2020, at Nurse Maude Hospital, Christchurch, aged 69 years. Dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Claire and Dan Potter, and Helen and Darren Black; adored and loving Grandma to Thomas and Annabelle, James and William; loved sister and sister-in-law of Nikki and John Bennett; cherished former wife and friend of Edward McGuinniety and the wider McGuinniety family. Hilary received wonderful care from the Oncology team at Christchurch Hospital, and more recently at Nurse Maude Hospital. The family would be grateful if any donations in memory of Hilary were made to Nurse Maude. These can be made online at bit.ly/hfbuckland2308 Messages may be addressed to the Buckland family C/- 19 London Street, Christchurch 8013. A Requiem Mass for Hilary will be celebrated at St Matthew's Catholic Church, 108 Jeffreys Road, Christchurch, on Friday, August 28, at 1.30pm. A Rosary will be held in the church on Thursday at 7.00pm. Due to the current Level 2 restrictions, attendance will be limited to 100 family and close friends by invitation. Parishioners and friends are warmly welcomed to the Rosary.







