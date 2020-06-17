SPIERTZ, Hetty (Hedwig)
Maria Thersea:
Passed away peacefully on Thursday evening, June 11, 2020, at the Holmwood Rest Home, Rangiora. Dearly beloved wife of the late Harry. Much loved mother and Oma of Gerald, Carol, Mathew, Isabella, Goldie, Abby, Jack, Ella, Billy, George, Miriam, Gary, Sarah, Olivia, Tim, Liberty, Ethan, Jacob, Imogen, Scarlett, Lisa, Ava, Kiara, Ron, Christine, Chris, Johnnie, Prue, Gretta, Madi and extended family Dawn, Tyler, Peyton, Jesse and Olli.
Hetty will be sadly missed by family and friends.
Hetty will be farewelled at a private service for family and close friends. Messages to the Spiertz family, c/- PO Box 35, Rangiora 7440.
Published in The Press on June 17, 2020