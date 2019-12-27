JONGENBURGER,
Hermina (Mina):
Promoted to Glory on December 25, 2019. Loved wife of the late Bill and loved mother and mother-in-law of Anna and Paul, Robert and Marion, Pieter and Dee, Carla and Andrew. Loved Oma of her 10 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren. A special thank you to the staff at Ballarat Care Home, Christchurch Hospital Ward 24, Burwood Hospital Ward BG, The Salvation Army Rangiora and Simplicity Funerals.
Forever Young
A service to celebrate Mina's life will be held in the Salvation Army Corps Rangiora, 12 Ashley Street, on Tuesday, December 31, at 1.00pm, thereafter burial in the Rangiora Lawn Cemetery, Coldstream Road.
Published in The Press on Dec. 27, 2019