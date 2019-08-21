Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Hermanus VAN TRIERUM. View Sign Death Notice



van TRIERUM,Hermanus (Cracker):Passed away at Nurse Maude Hospital on August 17, 2019, aged 94 years. Dearly loved husband of Jacoba (deceased 2013), much loved father and father-in-law of Jack and Raelene, Marjo and Paul Bendall, and Lynette and Bill Davidson. Adored Grandfather of Georgina and Dave, Matthew and Sarah, Charlotte and Vincent, Daniel and Cathy, Stefan and Tay, Robert and Susie, Adriaan, Jonathan, and Sara. Treasured Great-Grandfather of Lachlan, Tristan, Zach, Isla, Rebecca, Oscar, and James. Special thanks to Marina Loup, his niece, who cared for him and lifted his spirits during his final weeks."His kindness and humourwill always stay with us."A Service to celebrate Herman's life will be held in the Harewood Crematorium Chapel, Wilkinsons Road, Harewood, (access via Gardiners Road), Tomorrow (Thursday), at 2.00pm. Published in The Press on Aug. 21, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for The Press Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

