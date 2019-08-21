van TRIERUM,
Hermanus (Cracker):
Passed away at Nurse Maude Hospital on August 17, 2019, aged 94 years. Dearly loved husband of Jacoba (deceased 2013), much loved father and father-in-law of Jack and Raelene, Marjo and Paul Bendall, and Lynette and Bill Davidson. Adored Grandfather of Georgina and Dave, Matthew and Sarah, Charlotte and Vincent, Daniel and Cathy, Stefan and Tay, Robert and Susie, Adriaan, Jonathan, and Sara. Treasured Great-Grandfather of Lachlan, Tristan, Zach, Isla, Rebecca, Oscar, and James. Special thanks to Marina Loup, his niece, who cared for him and lifted his spirits during his final weeks.
"His kindness and humour
will always stay with us."
A Service to celebrate Herman's life will be held in the Harewood Crematorium Chapel, Wilkinsons Road, Harewood, (access via Gardiners Road), Tomorrow (Thursday), at 2.00pm.
Published in The Press on Aug. 21, 2019