SIMPSON,
Herbert John Archibald
(Bert):
Peacefully, on Sunday, November 10, 2019, at Christchurch Hospital, aged 95 years. Dearly loved husband of the late Joan for 70 years. Much loved father and father-in-law of Lesley, Eddie and Shelley, Jimmy and Sharryn, and Robert and Jinny. Loved and adored grandfather and great-grandfather of many. Special thanks to the wonderful doctors and nurses at Christchurch Hospital for their love and care of dad. Messages may be addressed to the Simpson family, C/- PO Box 10345, Christchurch 8145. A Funeral Service for Bert will be held in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 23-31 McKenzie Avenue, Opawa, Christchurch, on Thursday, November 14, at 10.00am, followed by interment at the Waddington Cemetery.
Published in The Press on Nov. 12, 2019