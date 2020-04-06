PIPER, Herbert John (John):
On April 5, 2020 peacefully at Christchurch Hospital. Dearly loved son of Lawrence and the late Kathleen. Much loved brother and brother-in-law of George and Chris, Kelly and Carolyn, Steve and Kerry, Sam and Tania, and Ann and Steve. Dearly loved uncle and great uncle of all his nieces and nephews. Will be sadly missed by his extended family and caregivers at Kathleen House. The family send their love and thanks to everyone at Kathleen House and Claddagh Haven Trust for the wonderful care you have all given to John over the last 20 years. Messages for the Piper family may be sent C/- 19 London Street, Richmond, Christchurch 8013. A Private Cremation for John will be held.
Published in The Press on Apr. 6, 2020