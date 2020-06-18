MADGWICK,
Herbert Arthur Ireland:
Passed away very peacefully at Cashmere View Rest Home June 16, aged 91. Dearly beloved husband of the late Elizabeth, adored father of John, Jennifer and Frances, treasured father-in-law of Flora, Mike and David, amazing grandfather of Jay, Max, Josh, Aaron and Annie, Hannah, and Rebecca, and dear great-grandfather of Boston. Cherished husband and adventurous companion of Lyn (McKinnon). Longterm elder of the Presbyterian Church, environmentalist, ecologist, scientist, sailor, tramper, gardener and marathon runner, but above all a devoted family man. The diversity of his talents, his extensive knowledge of a wide range of subjects, and his vibrant, youthful outlook on life inspired us all. Special thanks to the Somerfieldand Cashmere View Rest Homes for their caring and compassion. In lieu of flowers donations to the Women's Refuge or Neurological Society would be appreciated. A funeral service will be held at St Martins Presbyterian Church, 43 St Martins Road, Christchurch, tomorrow Friday June 19 at 10am, followed by a private cremation. Messages to [email protected]
Pa, may the wind fill your sails
Published in The Press on June 18, 2020