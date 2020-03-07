Herbert HUNT

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Herbert HUNT.
Service Information
Lamb & Hayward Westpark Chapel
467 Wairakei Rd
Christchurch, Canterbury
033599018
Death Notice

HUNT,
Herbert Raymond (Ray):
On March 1, 2020, peacefully at Christchurch Hospital, aged 98 years. Loved husband of Emile for 78 years, loved and respected father and father-in-law of Ray and Judy, Alan and Geraldine, loved Pop of Blair, Andrew, and the late Terri, and a friend to many. Special thanks to the doctors and nurses at Darfield Hospital, and Ward 27 Christchurch Hospital, for their care and support. Messages to 12 Oakden Drive, Darfield 7510. In accordance with Ray's wishes, a private cremation has been held.

logo
Published in The Press on Mar. 7, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.