GARDINER,
Herbert John (Herb):
Formerly of Lakeside. Passed away peacefully on Monday, October 28, 2019, aged 83. Loved husband of the late Thelma, forever-loved father and father-in-law of Karyn and Alister and Robyn and Frosty. Fun-loving and adored Grandpa of Victoria and Charlotte, and Charlie. Loved son of Douglas and Gertrude (deceased), and much loved brother and brother in-law to Frank and Marianne (deceased), Gerald and Evelyn, Patrick (deceased) and Barbara, Peter, and Mary and Norman. Our gratitude to the dedicated team at Rata Ward, Bupa Parklands for their wonderful care and support of Herb. A private service has taken place in accordance with Herb's request. Messages to PO Box 571, Greymouth, 7840.
You're loved beyond words and missed beyond measure.
Published in The Press on Nov. 9, 2019