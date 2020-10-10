FISHER,
Herbert Karl (Chub):
On October 1, 2020, at Holmwood Rest Home, Chub slipped away with his dearly loved wife Rita by his side, aged 101. A much loved dad of Peter (deceased), Sandra and Harry, Jill and Kevin. Brother of Phyllis. He is dearly loved by his grandchildren, Poppa to his great-grands and great-great-grands, nephews and nieces. Special thanks to the staff at Holmwood Rest Home for their care and support. Messages may be sent to the Fisher family, C/- PO Box 35, Rangiora 7440. At Chub's request, a private cremation has been held.
Published in The Press on Oct. 10, 2020