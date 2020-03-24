ZWIES, Henry Robert Barry
(Barry):
" You have fought
the good fight"
On Sunday, March 22, 2020, at the Oamaru Hospital in his 80th year. Dearly loved son of the late Bert and Millicent Zwie, dearly loved husband of Rosemary for 55 years, dearly loved Dad of Jacquelyn and the late Jeffrey, dearly loved father-in-law of David and precious Pop of Jessica and Georgia May Crosbie. Due to the current environment a Private Service will be held. Messages to family: Zwies, 2 K R D, 930 Ferry Road, Oamaru 9494.
Published in The Press on Mar. 24, 2020