LOWRY,
Henry Robin (George):
On December 8, 2019 at Christchurch Hospital, aged 85 years. Loved husband of the late Gill, very best friend of Jill McKellar, much loved father and father-in-law of Steph, Kim and Jackie, George and Jacqui, Sam and Naomi, Bill and Ngara; proud grandad of Michael; Becks, Thomas, Nicho, Matt, Sam; Greta, Cate, and his six great-grandchildren; brother and brother-in-law of Helen and the late Rob Williams, and Peter and Karin. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late George Lowry, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. In lieu of flowers, donations to St John Ambulance would be appreciated and may be made at the service. The Funeral service for George will be held in our Westpark Chapel, 467 Wairakei Road, Burnside, on Saturday, December 14 at 2.00pm. Private cremation thereafter.
Published in The Press from Dec. 10 to Dec. 11, 2019