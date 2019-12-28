KRAMER, Henry:
Passed away peacefully at Lake Wakatipu Care Home after a short illness, on Monday, December 23, 2019, aged 90 years. Dearly loved husband of the late Lyn, loved Dad of Mark, the late Julian, Tracy, Simon and Bridget. Cherished Grandad of Sarah, James, Matthew, Stefanie, Angela, Aaron, Nathan and Lizzie. Great-Grandad of Addison, Dominic and Abigail.
"Home at last with Jesus, in him I live and move and have my being."
A service to celebrate Henry's life will be held in City Impact Church, 3 Hansen Road, Queenstown on Monday, December 30, at 2.00pm, Special thanks to the staff at Lakes District Hospital and Lake Wakatipu Care Home for their loving care. In lieu of flowers, donations may be left at the service for City Impact Church and St Margaret's Presbyterian Church. Messages to 6 Herries Lane, Lake Hayes Estate, Queenstown 9304.
Published in The Press on Dec. 28, 2019