HUGHES, Henry (Harry):
No. 2200916 Gunner G.S.C.
03.07.1930 - 03.04.2020
Passed away at Christchurch Hospital on April 3, 2020, aged 89 years. Devoted husband to the late Joan, loved father and father-in-law of Craig and Chaisley (Kaiapoi), cherished grandad to Daniel, Alana, Brett and Kiera, adored great-grandad to Rosie, Logan and Josh, loved brother, brother-in-law, cousin and friend of many.
A gentleman with a kind heart
and wonderful sense of humour, you will forever be missed.
Messages to 4 Blackburn Street, Kaiapoi 7630. A private memorial service will be held at a later date.
Published in The Press on Apr. 8, 2020