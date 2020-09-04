HOUGH, Henry (Harry):
On August 31, 2020, peacefully at Christchurch Hospital, aged 87 years. Dearly loved husband of Annette, and the late Patricia. Much loved father and father-in-law of Carol and Bas Mounce, and Stephen and Rosemary, loved step-father of Geoff and Angie, and Fraser Shearer, treasured grandad of Tracey and Cam, Paul and Jo, Abbie and Al; Sarah and Caleb, Robert and Pip; loved pops to Levi, and Kelsy, adored great-grandad of Thomas, and Chloe; Marlee, Mackenzie, and Jordan; and Emerson.
"Never Forgotten"
Special thanks to all the staff at Charles Upham for their wonderful care of Harry. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Harry Hough, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. In lieu of flowers, donations to Alzheimer's NZ would be appreciated, and may be made at the service. A Service to Celebrate Harry's life will be held in our Rangiora Chapel, Wai-mana, 92 Kippenberger Avenue, Rangiora, on Monday, September 7, at 10.30am, thereafter private cremation. Please note the Ministry of Health current restrictions of 100 will apply.
Published in The Press on Sept. 4, 2020