HOUGH, Henry (Harry):On August 31, 2020, peacefully at Christchurch Hospital, aged 87 years. Dearly loved husband of Annette, and the late Patricia. Much loved father and father-in-law of Carol and Bas Mounce, and Stephen and Rosemary, loved step-father of Geoff and Angie, and Fraser Shearer, treasured grandad of Tracey and Cam, Paul and Jo, Abbie and Al; Sarah and Caleb, Robert and Pip; loved pops to Levi, and Kelsy, adored great-grandad of Thomas, and Chloe; Marlee, Mackenzie, and Jordan; and Emerson."Never Forgotten"Special thanks to all the staff at Charles Upham for their wonderful care of Harry. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Harry Hough, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. In lieu of flowers, donations to Alzheimer's NZ would be appreciated, and may be made at the service. A Service to Celebrate Harry's life will be held in our Rangiora Chapel, Wai-mana, 92 Kippenberger Avenue, Rangiora, on Monday, September 7, at 10.30am, thereafter private cremation. Please note the Ministry of Health current restrictions of 100 will apply.