Acknowledgment

HENDERSON,

Henry John (Harry):

John, Graham, Christine, Sally and families would like to express their sincere appreciation to everyone for their expressions of sympathy and support in the loss of their much loved father, grandfather and great-grandfather. We are humbled by the love and respect paid to Dad by attendance at his funeral service, messages of sympathy and the generosity of food we received, photographs, recordings and memories shared of our father. Our thanks for the guard of honour by the Waipara Fire Brigade and Glenmark Lions groups at his funeral. To the Weka Pass Railway, his second home, we will always be grateful that he was so involved in what he loved, was passionate about and held dear. Our thanks also to Charles Upham Retirement Home where Dad lived for the last few months of his life and in particular for the last week when he was in palliative care. This allowed Dad to spend the last week surrounded by his beloved family. He will be greatly missed but will remain in our hearts and minds, in all that we do.

Memories are treasures

We carry in our hearts,

What we once enjoyed

We can never lose,

All that we loved

Becomes part of us.



