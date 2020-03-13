Guest Book View Sign Service Information Celebration of Life 10:30 a.m. Waipara Memorial Hall Cnr Johnston St and Ferguson Ave Waipara View Map Death Notice



Henry John (Harry):

At Charles Upham Retirement Village on Thursday, March 12, 2020, after a short illness. In his 97th year. Dearly loved husband of the late Mary. Loved father and father-in-law of John and Tracy, Graham and Diana, Christine and Ross, and Sally. Much loved grandad and Harry of Daniel, Victoria and Chris, Gem, James, Claire and Chris, Bridget, Hemi and Joy, Karen and Dave, Jess and Jason, Teina and Tish, Ben and Bronwyn, Melissa, and Sam. Loved great-grandad of all his great-grandchildren. The family wish to thank the staff at Charles Upham for their love and care of Harry and family. A celebration of Harry's life well lived will be held in the Waipara Memorial Hall, Cnr Johnston St and Ferguson Ave, Waipara, on Monday, March 16, at 10.30am. Private family burial thereafter. Messages to the Henderson family c/- P O Box 35, Rangiora 7440.







