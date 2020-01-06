COTTON, Henry Rodney:
22.9.1989 - 4.1.2020
Henry died peacefully at home surrounded by his family. Much loved, cherished and adored boyfriend of Sarah Bartlett, son of Sue and Richard, brother of Thomas, grandson of Margaret Cotton, and Margaret Begg, nephew, cousin and friend of many. Messages to the Cotton Family, 81 Lake Kaniere Road, Hokitika 7811. At Henry's request a private cremation has been held. A Memorial Service for Henry will take place at his home, 81 Lake Kaniere Road, Hokitika, on Saturday, January 18, commencing at 1.00pm.
Published in The Press on Jan. 6, 2020