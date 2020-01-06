Henry COTTON (1989 - 2020)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Henry COTTON.
Service Information
H A Thompson Ltd
86 Gibson Quay
Hokitika, West Coast
037557993
Memorial service
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
1:00 p.m.
His home
81 Lake Kaniere Road
Hokitika
View Map
Death Notice

COTTON, Henry Rodney:
22.9.1989 - 4.1.2020
Henry died peacefully at home surrounded by his family. Much loved, cherished and adored boyfriend of Sarah Bartlett, son of Sue and Richard, brother of Thomas, grandson of Margaret Cotton, and Margaret Begg, nephew, cousin and friend of many. Messages to the Cotton Family, 81 Lake Kaniere Road, Hokitika 7811. At Henry's request a private cremation has been held. A Memorial Service for Henry will take place at his home, 81 Lake Kaniere Road, Hokitika, on Saturday, January 18, commencing at 1.00pm.

logo
Published in The Press on Jan. 6, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.