COTTON, Henry:
22.9.1989 - 4.1.2020
COTTON, Margaret:
13.3.1929 - 10.1.2020
Sue, Richard, Sarah, Thomas and Ivy extend their heartfelt thanks to all those who have provided support in a multitude of ways to Henry and ourselves over the past 2 years, enabling us to spend precious time together as a family. Then more latterly in the care of Margaret, and at the time of their bereavement, Henry here at home in Kaniere and Margaret in WesleyCare, Christchurch. Our appreciation and special thanks go to the West Coast Palliative Care team whose support enabled Henry to spend his last few weeks at home, and the staff of WesleyCare who cared for Margaret over her last 6 months. Sincere thanks for the kind messages of condolence, visits, baking, flowers, trees, donations to the Buller West Coast Home Hospice Trust, and those who attended the memorial service for Henry held at home, and the funeral for Margaret at St Silas in Christchurch. Special thanks to those friends and family who helped organise and contribute to the services celebrating the lives of Henry and Margaret, both very cherished and much loved: son, brother, partner and grandson; mother and grandmother and friends to many.
Arohanui.
Published in The Press on Mar. 14, 2020