Acknowledgment

COTTON, Henry:

22.9.1989 - 4.1.2020

COTTON, Margaret:

13.3.1929 - 10.1.2020



Sue, Richard, Sarah, Thomas and Ivy extend their heartfelt thanks to all those who have provided support in a multitude of ways to Henry and ourselves over the past 2 years, enabling us to spend precious time together as a family. Then more latterly in the care of Margaret, and at the time of their bereavement, Henry here at home in Kaniere and Margaret in WesleyCare, Christchurch. Our appreciation and special thanks go to the West Coast Palliative Care team whose support enabled Henry to spend his last few weeks at home, and the staff of WesleyCare who cared for Margaret over her last 6 months. Sincere thanks for the kind messages of condolence, visits, baking, flowers, trees, donations to the Buller West Coast Home Hospice Trust, and those who attended the memorial service for Henry held at home, and the funeral for Margaret at St Silas in Christchurch. Special thanks to those friends and family who helped organise and contribute to the services celebrating the lives of Henry and Margaret, both very cherished and much loved: son, brother, partner and grandson; mother and grandmother and friends to many.

Arohanui.



Published in The Press on Mar. 14, 2020 Print | Return to Today's Death Notices for The Press Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Sympathy Flowers