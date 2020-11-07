Henrietta DAVIDSON

Service Information
Death Notice

DAVIDSON,
Henrietta Wardlaw (Rita):
Died November 3, 2020, with family at her side, aged 85 years. Loved wife of the late Robert (Bob), treasured mother and mother-in-law of Sue Davidson, Heather and Paul Kissell, and a loving and involved grandma of Chelsea, Jamie, and Tim; and Laura. Rita was a long serving Maths teacher at Cashmere High School and a formidable Bridge partner at the Christchurch Bridge Club. A special thanks to Nurse Maude and the Russley Village (Ashley Suite) for their dedicated and wonderful care. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Rita Davidson, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. A Celebration of Rita's life will be held in our Westpark Chapel, 467 Wairakei Road, Burnside, on November 16, at 2.00pm.

Published in The Press on Nov. 7, 2020
