ALLAN,
Henrietta Mary (Rita):
Rita's family would like to express our heartfelt thanks to all those who sent messages of sympathy, flowers and baking after the loss of a much loved sister and aunt. Thank you to all those who attended the funeral service and helped us celebrate the life of someone so very dear to us. A very special thank you to the staff of Clare House for their kindness and wonderful care of Rita during her stay there. Our most sincere thanks to you all.
"That best portion of a good woman's life, her little, nameless, unremembered acts of kindness and of love" - William Wordsworth.
Published in The Press on Sept. 14, 2019