ALLAN,
Henrietta Mary (Rita):
Passed away peacefully, surrounded by family on Monday, July 29, 2019, in residence at Clare House (formerly of Guthrie Lane). Loved daughter of Mary (dec) and Frank (dec) (Otautau), loved sister of Frank (dec) and Betty, Craig (dec) and Monica (dec) , Jean (dec) and Alan (dec) Broomfield, Vivien (dec), Winston and Marjarie Colhoun. Lifelong friend of Shenna (dec) Reid. Dearly loved auntie and great-auntie of all her many nieces, nephews and great-nieces and nephews. A service to celebrate Rita's life will be held in the Avenal Park Chapel, 75 Fox Street, Invercargill, on Friday, August 2, 2019, at 10.00am. The service will conclude with a private interment. The family wishes to thank Clare House for their compassionate and loving care of Rita. Messages to D Schmidt, 82 Fleming Road. RD1, Woodlands 9871.
"Forever remembered with love"
Published in The Press from July 31 to Aug. 1, 2019